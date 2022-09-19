NewsCricket
RICKY PONTING

Who will be the next Australia captain in ODIs? Ricky Ponting gives his verdict - Check Here

Ponting felt that Australia should consider Steve Smith and David Warner for any future leadership position in the white-ball side, which has been there since the ball-tampering ban in 2018 at South Africa, citing the current Test vice-captaincy role held by Smith.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Who will be the next Australia captain in ODIs? Ricky Ponting gives his verdict - Check Here

Former Australia skipper and two-time ODI World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting believes Test captain Pat Cummins would be the side's new captain in 50-over format after the retirement of opener Aaron Finch. Finch, currently the T20I skipper, announced his retirement from ODIs during Australia's recent home series against New Zealand, which the hosts' won 3-0. With less than a year to go before the start of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup in India, Ponting thinks Cummins, 29, will be the ideal choice for the leadership role though it will lead to an increase in his workload in international cricket.

"I think it'll be Pat Cummins, to be honest. I know he doesn't play all the ODIs for obvious reasons, because his workload in Test cricket has been, like all the fast bowlers, very high in the last few years."

"I know they are very conscious of making sure that they've got Cummins, (Josh) Hazlewood and (Mitchell) Starc a 100 percent fit and healthy for the big Test series to come around. But look, I'll be surprised if it wasn't Pat Cummins," said Ponting on The ICC Review show.

Ponting further felt that Australia should consider Steve Smith and David Warner for any future leadership position in the white-ball side, which has been there since the ball-tampering ban in 2018 at South Africa, citing the current Test vice-captaincy role held by Smith.

"I'm just basing this on what's happened with Steve Smith - he is now the Test vice-captain again, having been the captain and really at the centre of the whole controversy in Cape Town. He is now the Test vice-captain, which means obviously that if Pat Cummins ever misses a Test, then Steve Smith is going to be the captain of Australia again in Test match cricket."

"So, if that's the case, and all being even and reasonably fair, then I think it would be OK, as far as I'm concerned, for David Warner to have his name (in the ring). Not saying that they have to make him captain, but he should be able to be in the conversation."

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Ricky PontingRicky Ponting News UpdateRicky Ponting captainRicky Ponting newsRicky Ponting updateIND vs AUS 1st T20IIND vs AUS 1st T20I news updateIND vs AUS 1st T20I newsIND vs AUS 1st T20I updatePat CumminsPat Cummins news updatePat Cummins newsPat Cummins update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus