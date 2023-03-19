topStoriesenglish2585583
Watch: Angry Rohit Sharma Shouts At Spider-Cam Operator, Video Goes Viral

During the first ball of the ongoing ODI match between India and Australia, Indian captain Rohit Sharma became visibly furious when the spider-cam came into view. Australian speedster Mitchell Starc had just bowled a delivery, which Rohit safely left, but his expression showed his frustration. He was seen pointing out the issue to the umpire, using strong words until it was resolved.

Unfortunately for the hosts, the match didn't go their way as Starc ran through India's batting order. Shubman Gill was dismissed in the first over, and Rohit soon followed, edging a delivery from Starc to Steve Smith at slip. Starc also dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for a golden duck for the second time in the series, and KL Rahul couldn't survive his venom either. Australian captain Steve Smith pulled off a spectacular catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya, and Virat Kohli was the most assured of India's batting unit, scoring 31 before falling to Nathan Ellis. India lost nine wickets with only 102 runs on the board.

India had made two changes to their line-up, with Rohit returning to replace Ishan Kishan, and Axar Patel playing as an extra-spinner instead of Shardul Thakur. The Men in Blue will be looking for a comeback in the third and final ODI of the series, to be played in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22).

In summary, Rohit Sharma was visibly angry when the spider cam interrupted the ongoing ODI match between India and Australia, while Starc took full advantage of India's batting struggles. Despite making some changes to their line-up, India will need to regroup before the next game to avoid a series defeat.

