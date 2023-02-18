Nitin Menon > Virat Kohli: Twitter Reacts as Gautam Gambhir Backs on Field Umpire after Controversial Dismissal
In the 50th over bowled by Matthew Kuhnemann, Kohli attempted to play a straighter delivery on the front foot, which appeared to hit his pads first.
In dubious circumstances, controversy erupted at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi when Virat Kohli was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann. Kohli tried to defend Kuhnemann's arm ball which squeezed past him and on-field umpire Nitin Memon gave him out. Despite Kohli reviewing the decision, the umpire's original call was upheld as Ultra-Edge indicated that the ball might have kissed the bat. Following the dismissal, Twitter erupted with criticism towards Nitin Memon's decision. Fans felt that the ball clearly hit the bat and that Kohli was again on the receiving end of poor decision-making when he was set and looking good to score big.
After the Tea break, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir surprisingly backed onfield umpire Nitin Menon's decision to adjudge Virat Kohli out. “I think it was pad first, umpire gave the right decision for Virat Kohli.,” Gambhir said.
In the 50th over bowled by Matthew Kuhnemann, Kohli attempted to play a straighter delivery on the front foot, which appeared to hit his pads first. Umpire Michael Gough believed the ball would have hit the stumps and gave Kohli out. However, Kohli reviewed the decision, and the UltraEdge showed that the ball had hit both the bat and the pad. Third umpire Richard Illingworth ruled that the ball had hit the pad first and, despite no clear evidence, upheld the on-field decision. Fans and Ravi Shastri believed Kohli had been hard done.
Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli Today #gautamgambhir #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/F3jyXxGfqt — Nitish Tiwary (@TiwaryT21821046) February 18, 2023
We Can Clearly See That #ViratKohli Pad Was Came First So He Was Out. Nitin Menon Decision Was _#INDvAUS #INDvsAUS @StarSportsIndia @jatinsapru @GautamGambhir @MohammadKaif @IrfanPathan @imVkohli #AskStar @vikrantgupta73 @SushantNMehta @samiprajguru @RaviShastriOfc @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/XjVDPBbeT5 — Anand Shah __ (@AnandShah_76529) February 18, 2023
Man o'man.....
How jealous this Gautam Gambhir is from Virat Kohli.
Unfortunate!#ViratKohli#INDvAUS— Prashant Jha (@pjha2000) February 18, 2023
Gautam Gambhir (in Star Sports) said, "I think it was pad first, umpire gave the right decision for Virat Kohli."#INDvAUS — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) February 18, 2023
Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli!! __ #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/VQmP3shkGm — Ritesh __ (@RiteshEditss) February 18, 2023
Why @GautamGambhir is so biased...?
.
.
.#ViratKohli #GautamGambhir #INDvAUS #TestCricket #ViratKohli_ pic.twitter.com/luExdKsxMm — Ajinkya Repal __ (@ajinkya_rt) February 18, 2023
According to Rule no. 36.2.2 when if the ball makes contact with the striker's person and bat simultaneously, this shall be considered as the ball having first touched the bat.
Then why Virat Kohli is considered as out?#AskStar @StarSportsIndia @jatinsapru @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/xbuEBlk0Ia— Utsav Jha (@UtsavJha01) February 18, 2023
@GautamGambhir spitting facts _. #INDvAUS #ViratKohli # https://t.co/pZ52gSotsu — Shaswat Jalan (@jalan_shaswat) February 18, 2023
No doubt, Why Gautam Gambhir cries over kohli all day..
.
.
.#BGT2023 #INDvAUS #ViratKohli #notout #TestCricket — Ajinkya Repal __ (@ajinkya_rt) February 18, 2023
