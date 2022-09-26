IND vs AUS 3rd T20: Jasprit Bumrah records WORST figures in T20 cricket, Team India create win RECORD

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his comeback from injury after missing the Asia Cup 2022 earlier this month. Bumrah, who was rested for the first T20I against Australia at Mohali, returned to the Indian playing XI for the second rain-hit game which Rohit Sharma’s side won on Friday (September 23).

However, on Sunday (September 25), it was a night to forget for Bumrah in Hyderabad in the third T20I against Australia. Although India won the match by six wickets to clinch the T20I series 2-1, for the first time in his career, Jasprit Bumrah conceded 50 runs in a T20I innings. His previous expensive spell of 2/47 came against West Indies in Lauderhill in 2016.

Bumrah finished with figures of 0/50 in 4 four overs as Aaron Finch’s side posted 186/7 after batting first with half-centuries by Cameron Green and Tim David. India though posted their 21st win in 2022 in T20I. India have now registered the most victories (21) in T20Is in a calendar year. Their arch-rivals Pakistan won 20 matches in 2022.

The architect of India’s win was Suryakumar Yadav, who smashed 69 off 36 balls with five massive sixes. Suryakumar Yadav is now tied with Mohammad Rizwan at the top for smashing most maximums (42) in a calendar year. Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Rizwan had also hit as many sixes in 2021.

Suryakumar also has now scored the second-most runs (682) for India in T20 internationals in a calendar year. Shikhar Dhawan tops the list for amassing 689 runs in the year 2018.

Rohit Sharma has now won the second-most number of matches (33) for India as captain in the T20I format. He surpassed Kohli’s tally of 32 victories. MS Dhoni occupies the first position with 42 wins.