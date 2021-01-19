हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Australia

IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record as India aim to breach Gabba fortress

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the seventh India wicketkeeper-batsman to breach the 1000 Test runs mark on Day 5 of the ongoing match against Australia in Brisbane. Pant is currently batting on 22 from 49 balls and would aim to remain till the end to guide his side home. 

IND vs AUS: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni&#039;s record as India aim to breach Gabba fortress
Rishabh Pant in action against Australia. (Source: Twitter)

During the course of his innings, Pant overtook MS Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to breach the 1000-run mark. The 23-year-old took 26 innings to accomplish the feat, while the former India skipper had taken 32 innings to achieve the same. 

During the course of his innings, Pant overtook MS Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper-batsman to breach the 1000-run mark. The 23-year-old took 26 innings to accomplish the feat, while the former India skipper had taken 32 innings to achieve the same. 

The other India wicketkeeper-batsman who have 1000 or more Test runs are Farokh Engineer (36 innings), Wriddhiman Saha (37 innings), Nayan Mongia (39 innings), Syed Kirmani (45 innings), and Kiran More (50 innings).

Meanwhile, a solid 114-run stand between Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara saw India gain a formidable position at Tea on Day 5 of the final Test in Brisbane. The 21-year-old played a brilliant knock of 91 from 146 deliveries, an innings which has given India an off chance of recording a famous win at the Gabba. During the course of his innings, he also became the second-youngest visiting player after former Pakistan batsman, Izaj Ahmed, to hit a half-century in the fourth innings in Australia.  

Pant along with Cheteshwar Pujara are batting in the final session of the day as India require another 111 runs to win the match and series. 

