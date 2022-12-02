IND vs BAN 1st ODI: 'If captain is not performing then...', Ex-India cricketer makes a BIG statement on Rohit Sharma

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has had his struggles of late. He had a horrible time in T20 World Cup, with just one scratchy fifty coming against Netherlands in the tournament. Even before this series, Rohit was not among runs. Pressure has been building on the skipper to storm back to form. After coming back from Australia, Rohit has spent many hours in the gym and nets, to get back in full fitness and touch. Rohit has been slammed not just for his lack of runs but also for putting on too much weight. The captain of the team has taken the criticism in the right spirit.

Former India cricketer Maninder Singh has taken a potshot at him. He feels that Rohit is definitely under pressure even if he denies he isn't. He added that every captain knows when they are not scoring and that Rohit would be looking to come back to form. He said that a captain's poor form affects the whole team.

"When you not scoring runs, then things become difficult for the captain also on the field. No matter how much you gonna say that ‘a captain doesn't think about his performance but he only thinks about his team’. But if he is not performing well, it does play on your mind when he is handling the team, when he is handling his bowlers on the field - (Kabhi na kabhi dimaag mein ata he hoga - ki run nahi bun rhey) I’m not scoring as many runs as I should be. Being a captain if you're not performing, it does affect the team's performances as well. And I think that is what has happened," Maninder told group of journalists in a select media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network ahead of the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh on December 4.

Rohit would be itching to make a comeback with the bat just like Virat Kohli, who struggled for runs in a big lean patch and then stormed back to form with a hundred in a T20I vs Afghanistan.