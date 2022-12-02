India vs Bangladesh 2022: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul BACK, check full schedule, squads, Live Streaming HERE

Team India will begin their tour of Bangladesh with the first ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday (December 4). The series will be a big one for India in the build-up to the 50-over World Cup in 2023 in India and all the top batting guns like captain Rohit Sharma, former skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul for the three-match ODI series followed two-match Test series.

India are coming off the back of a 1-0 ODI series defeat at the hands of New Zealand with all these senior cricketers taking a break after the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last month. It will be an important series as captain for Rohit Sharma, who is under some pressure after failing to guide India beyond the semifinal stage in T20 World Cup 2022 and struggling for form with the bat as well.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is in sensational form with the bat this season and ended up as India’s leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022. He will, however, need to change gear quickly for the ODI and Test format – where he has struggled in the recent times.

India and Bangladesh have played against each other in 11 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 11 T20Is. Shakib al Hasan’s Bangladesh side have never beaten India in a Test match. In ODIs, India have won 30 matches while the home side have just five games. One of those wins was in the 2007 ODI World Cup which back then was a big upset.

India vs Bangladesh 2022 Full Schedule

Bangladesh vs India ODI Series

First ODI: December 4, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur; 11.30 am IST

Second ODI: December 7, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur; 11.30 am IST

Third ODI: December 10, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur; 11.30 am IST

Bangladesh vs India Test Series

First Test: December 14-18, Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong; 9.30 am IST

Second Test: December 22-26, Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur; 9.30 am IST

India vs Bangladesh Full Squad

India’s ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

India’s Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

India vs Bangladesh 2022 Live Streaming and TV details

India vs Bangladesh 2022 series will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Network. The series will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv website and app.