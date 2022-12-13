IND: 278-6 (90) | IND VS BAN Day 2, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: Shreyas Iyer eyes 2nd Test ton
India Vs Bangladesh Day 2, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team will eye revenge in Test series after losing ODI series. Follow all Updates here.
Team India were humbled 2-1 by a resurgent Bangladesh team in the three-match ODI series which the visitors managed to end on a high thanks to Ishan Kishan’s record double century. The Indian cricket team will now want to switch gears to prepare themselves for red-ball cricket as the first Test against Bangladesh gets underway in Chattogram on Wednesday (December 14). India will resume on 278/6 on Day 2 of the first Test on Thursday (December 15).
The Indian side will be led by KL Rahul with regular skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out after dislocating his thumb in the second ODI against Bangladesh last week. Shubman Gill is expected to take Rohit’s place at the top of the order alongside stand-in skipper Rahul.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be led by veteran all-rounder Shakib al Hasan with Tamim Iqbal missing both the ODI and the Test series with injury. The home side will have their task cut out against the world No. 2-ranked Test side India as they eye first-ever Test match win over them.
India have promised to play aggressive cricket, much like England’s ‘Bazball’ model which has powered them to a Test series win over Babar Azam’s Pakistan. India need win at least 5 of the next 6 upcoming Tests, which includes the next two Test matches against Bangladesh to assure them of a qualification spot in the World Test Championships final next year.
The Indian side is injury-hit with the likes of Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja also ruled out with injury apart from skipper Rohit. It will be interesting to see if Jaydev Unadkat will make a return to Test cricket after a gap of 12 years. Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav will be expected the carry the pace-bowling load while Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will team up in the spin bowling department.
IND vs BAN: Shreyas Iyer eyes 2nd Test ton
Shreyas Iyer will be looking to score his second Test century in just his 6th game. Iyer will resume on 82 not out and will be key to India's chances for posting a healthy total in the first innings against Bangladesh in the first Test at Chattogram. Day 2 resumes in a couple of hours time.
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 2: Can Shreyas Iyer to India to 350?
A total below 350 in the first innings would not really help the Indian bowling attack. Shreyas Iyer is the only batter left for the side as they will eye to score as many runs as possible on Day 2 of the 1st Test match against Bangladesh.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: India will target 350
Team India will take heart from the fact that they still have Shreyas Iyer in the middle. Men In Blue will aim a total of 350 in the first innings to ensure they give bowlers some cushion to bowl with. If Iyer scores his 100 next morning quickly, he should look to go big and score in maximums and boundaries. India's tail will be exposed soon and if quick runs don't come, India may not achieve a total beyond 300.
IND 278/6 (90)
India vs Bangladesh: Tigers under pressure
Shakib Al Hasan-led side will be under pressure to deliver the goods on Day 2. They will need to quickly pick up 4 remaining Indian wickets and hope India get bundled out before 300. If India cross 300, India's strong spin attack won't make it easy for their batters on this turning track. Bangladesh are clearly the team who need to perform under pressure.
IND vs BAN Test: Shreyas Iyer saved by 'miracle' bails
A strange incident occured in the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh as depite the ball hitting the stumps hard, the bails did not come down and shocked the players.
India vs Bangladesh: Shreyas Iyer nearing fantastic hundred
Shreyas Iyer went unbeaten on 82 at the end of the day's play. He is nearing a fantastic hundred which will be his first against Bangladesh and in their home. Shreyas has struck 10 fours so far in the innings.
IND 278/6 (90), Stumps, Day 1
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli brutally trolled
After a bad outing in the park on the opening day of the first Test vs Bangladesh, former captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli faced the wrath of the fans.
India vs Bangladesh: An incredible event took place on day 1
Shreyas Iyer was cleaned up on dying hours of play on day 1 by pacer Ebadot Hossain but the bails did not come off despite them lightinh up.
Watch this unreal even below.



India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1: Stumps called
India finish day on top. Axar Patel departs on last ball of the day. Trapped in front, off Mehidy Hasan. India lose their 6th wicket. India however still on top. They were on back foot with Pant gone, placed at 112/4 at that stage. But Pujara and Iyer stitched a long partnership for the 5th wicket to take India out of trouble. Pujara deserved a 100 there but was done in by the best Bangladesh bowler on the day in Taijul Islam. He was terrific with the ball, accurate and troubled the Indian bowlers a lot throughout the day. Iyer is in his 80s and would be looking for his maiden Test hundred vs Bangladesh and in Bangladesh as well.
IND 278/6 (90)
India vs Bangladesh: Pujara misses ton
Cheteshwar Pujara has been done in by a beautiful delivery from Taijul Islam, drawn his forward and then the ball shapes away from middle and leg to take his off stump. Pujara departs 10 short of a 100. Axar Patel joins Iyer in the middle.
IND 261/5 (84.2)
IND vs BAN: India's 250 comes up
Shreyas Iyer smashes a boundary off Mehidy Hasan Miraz to move along to 72 and bring up India's 250. The partnership grows to 138 with Cheteshwar Pujara on 87.
India are 250/4 in 80 overs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara moving towards century
Cheteshwar Pujara gets his 11th four off Mehidy Hasan Miraz to move along to 87. Shreyas Iyer is batting on 68.
India 1st innings 246/4 in 78 overs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: 9th four for Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara gets his 9th four to move along to 78, immediately after drinks in final session on Day 1. Shreyas Iyer is batting on 67.
India 1st inngs 236/4 in 75 overs vs Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: Pant joins MS Dhoni in elite list.
Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant has become the 8th Indian to hit 50 sixes, joins elite LIST with MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag. He did it on opening day of first Test vs Bangladesh.
IND 229/4 (73.5)
IND vs BAN LIVE: Shakib back on
Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara continue to do well and continue to put India on top. Pujara looks more assure now. Shakib back into the attack but he does not appear to be making any impact.
IND 222/4 (70.5)
India vs Bangladesh: Pujara and Iyer bring 100-run stand
Iyer and Pujara bring up the 100-run stand for the fifth wicket in 213 balls and have been brilliant with the bat today. After Pant fell, it appeared India would get bowled out cheaply but Iyer and Pujara ensured there were no further hiccups.
IND 212/4 (67.3)
India vs Bangladesh: FIFTY for Shreyas
Iyer too brings up his fifty against Bangladesh with a boundary off Shakib. India also go past the 200-run mark. Iyer and Pujara in total control of things in the middle.
IND 203/4 (63)
India vs Bangladesh: Pujara slams fifty
Cheteshwar Pujara slams fifty, his third in 7 innings. 5th vs Bangladesh. Cuts Taijul Islam for four on the off side to bring up the half-century. He pulls him again for four, to get back to back boundaries.
IND 193/4 (59.2)
India vs Bangladesh: India resume innings post Tea
Tea comes to an end and India anf Bangladesh resume the third and last session of the day. Ebadot Hossain and Taijul Islam resume the proceedings, bowling from two ends. Pujara gets a boundary. Moves to 46. Iyer in 40s as well.
IND 178/4 (57.4)
India vs Bangladesh: Tea, Day 1
India reach a good position in the match after losing Rishabh Pant in this session. Shreyas Iyer (41) and Cheteshwar Pujara (42) ensured there were no further hiccups after Pant went back.
IND 174/4 (56)
Day 1: Tea Break
India vs Bangladesh: Pujara into 40s
Cheteshwar Pujara, slow and steady, has moved quietly into 40s. He is struggling against the spin but is tackling the bowlers in his own way.
IND 165/4 (54.2)
India vs Bangadesh: Taijul almost got Pujara
Brilliant from Taijul Islam, he draws Pujara on front foot and then takes the ball away from the batter. Brilliant from the Bangladeshi spinner. Iyer hits Shakib for a boundary and brings up the fifty-run stand for fifth wicket.
IND 164/4 (51.5)
IND vs BAN: Shakib back on
Captain Shakib Al Hasan is back into the attack and he looks to break this partnership between Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara. Has bowled just one over Shakib today due to a possible finger injury but he is trying to contribute a bit more with the ball here.
IND 158/4 (47.5)
India vs Bangladesh: Spinners bowling in tandem again
Bangladesh spinners bowling in tandem again as Taijul Islam is back, bowling with Mehidy Hasan. Iyer and Pujara cautious against them, scoring the odd boundary every now and then.
IND 146/4 (43.5)
IND vs BAN 1st Test: Iyer and Pujara build on
There is a nice stand being built between Iyer and Pujara. Iyer now looking to take on the spinners, counter attack is the right way to go here. Pujara continues to occupy crease at the other end.
IND 138/4 (41.4)
India vs Bangladesh: Back to back maidens
Terrific bowling from Bangladesh. They keep Indians in a tight leash. Mehidy and Khalel bowl back to back maidens, creating pressure on batters.
IND 125/4 (39.1)
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Iyer, Pujara steady India
A run out chance at the non-striker's end. Pujara dived to save himself. Things could have been different had there been a Bangladesh player at the stumps. Meanwhile Iyer and Pujara continue to build a stand.
IND 125/4 (37)
IND vs BAN 1st Test: Iyer joins Pujara in middle
Bangladesh spinners have bowled well and they have continued to test the batters on this pitch. Shreyas Iyer who came in after fall of Pant looks shaky at the start and even a well-settled Pujara seems to be still having trouble facing the spinners.
IND 123/4 (34.2)
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Pant gone
OUT! That's the end of Rishabh Pant. He has played on. Mehidy Hasan with the wicket. This is a big blow as Pant, on 46, was looking set and raring to go. Bangladesh strike just at the right time.
IND 112/4 (31.4)
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Rishabh Pant brings up 50 partnership
Rishabh Pant gets his fifth four to move along to 36 and gets another four off Mehidy Hasan Miraz to bring up the 50-run partnership for the fourth wicket as India's 100 also comes up. Cheteshwar Pujara is batting on 20.
India 1st inngs 100/3 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Cheteshwar Pujara DROPPED!
Cheteshwar Pujara is dropped by wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan off Ebadot Hossain. The ball goes away for 4 as Pujara moves along to 16 and Rishabh Pant is batting on 30.
India 1st inngs 90/3 in 27 overs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant storms ahead to 29
Rishabh Pant smashes two more boundaries off Taijul Islam in the final over before lunch on Day 1 to move along to 29 off 26 balls with 4 fours and a six. Cheteshwar Pujara is batting on 12.
India 1st innings 89/3 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant hits first SIX of innings
Rishabh Pant steps down the track and smashes a four and six off Taijul Islam to move along to 18. Cheteshwar Pujara is batting on 7.
India 1st inngs 69/3 in 24 overs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, Day 1: India's 50 comes up
Team India's 50 comes up for the loss of three wicket. Rishabh Pant has been sent at No. 5 position ahead of Shreyas Iyer is batting on 5 and Cheteshwar Pujara is on 5.
India 1st inngs 55/3 in 22 overs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Virat Kohli GONE for 1
Huge wicket for Bangladesh now as Virat Kohli depart for just 1, Taijul Islam traps him plumb leg-before. Cheteshwar Pujara is batting on 4 as India lose their third wicket.
India 1st innings 48/3 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: KL Rahul OUT for 22
Indian skipper KL Rahul depart for 22, bowled by Khaled Ahmed. Virat Kohli joins Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle.
India 1st inngs 48/2 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Cheteshwar Pujara off the mark with single
Cheteshwar Pujara joins his skipper KL Rahul in the middle. Pujara gets off the mark with single off Taijul Islam and Rahul is on 21.
India 1st inngs 43/1 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Shubman Gill GONE!
Shubman Gill departs for 20, getting a top-edge to keeper off Taijul Islam. Bangladesh bag their first wicket before drinks, KL Rahul is batting on 20.
India 1st inngs 41/1 in 13.2 overs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Spinners keep India in check
Bangladesh spinners have put a halt on the Indian scoring. Shubman Gill is batting on 21 and KL Rahul is on 20 now.
India 1st inngs 41/0 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Couple of singles for Shubman Gill, KL Rahul
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are looking at ease after the first 10 overs. The India opening pair take a couple of singles in Taijul Islam's second over. Gill is batting on 18 and Rahul is on 15.
India 1st inngs 35/0 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill on the charge
Shubman Gill takes full toll of Ebadot Hossain's inconsistency as he gets two fours in that over. Gill moves along to 16 and KL Rahul on 13.
India 1st inngs 30/0 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, 1st Test: First 4 for Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill gets his first boundary, a beautiful drive through the covers for 4 off Ebadot Hossain. Gill is batting on 7 and KL Rahul is on 8.
India 1st inngs 15/0 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Watchful start for India
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are both off the mark in the first three overs. Rahul is batting on 4 and Gill is on 3.
India 1st inngs 7/0 in 3 overs vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: KL Rahul off the mark with 4
Indian skipper KL Rahul is off the mark with a four down the leg-side against Ebadot Hossain in the opening over. Shubman Gill is yet to face a ball.
India 1st inngs 4/0 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: KL Rahul predicts assistance to spinner
India captain KL Rahul believes the track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will assist the spinners and that's why the side is going with three spinners - Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel in their line-up.
"Looks a good wicket and we'll put runs on the board and use the footmarks later on to get wickets. Their have been a few injuries but that gives an opportunity to the other guys. We're playing Kuldeep among three spinners (Ashwin and Axar), and two medium pacers Umesh and Siraj," Rahul said at the toss.
IND vs BAN: Check Playing XI here
Shubman Gill to open the batting KL Rahul. Birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav is also back in playing XI with Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. Here's the Playing XI...
India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: KL Rahul wins TOSS, elects to BAT first
Stand-in skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and India will bat first in the first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram
IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Zakir Hasan to make Test debut for Bangladesh
Zakir Hasan is set for a Test debut after receiving his cap from skipper Shakib Al Hasan. Hasan scored a brilliant 173 against India A recently to help register a draw for his team, and was also the leading scorer in the National Cricket League.
IND vs BAN: Toss to take place at 830am
We are moments away from the toss at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today. India vs Bangladesh 1st Test toss will take place at 830am IST.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Top Dream11 Picks
Virat Kohli or Mominul Haque, KL Rahul or Shakid al Hasan. Who should be your top Dream11 picks?
IND vs BAN, Day 1: Check Livestream details
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test will get underway at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday (December 14).
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Weather report
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Jaydev Unadkat update!
Fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat is unlikely to play the first Test against Bangladesh as he is still stuck in India due to VISA issues, as per cricbuzz.
The selection committee has also added fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat to India’s squad for the Test series.
IND vs BAN 1st Test: Shakib Al Hasan injury update
Shakib Al Hasan went through some medical checkups after feeling uncomfortable near his ribs and chest. It remains to be seen now what decision the management makes on his participation in the first Test against India. No replacement has been named so far.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: WTC finals at stake
Currently, South Africa are 2nd, Sri Lanka (3rd), and India (4th) in the World Test Championship Points Table. KL Rahul and co are left with no option than playing an aggressive brand of cricket against Bangladesh as they need to win it both the matches.
IND vs BAN: Shubman Gill to partner KL Rahul at top
Youngster Shubman Gill is set to comeback to the Test side to partner stand-in skipper KL Rahul at the top to replace injured Rohit Sharma. All eyes on whether Jaydev Unadkat can make a comeback in Tests after 12 years.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chattogram.
