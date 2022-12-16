'Making of a future legend': Shubman Gill smashes maiden Test ton and Twitter can't keep calm, check reacts

India's star opening batter Shubman Gill finally completed his maiden Test hundred when he smashed 110 off 152 balls in the 2nd innings of the first Test vs Bangladesh. His knock included 10 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Gill batter superbly and ensured India continue to score at a brisk pace. His strike rate in this innings was over 70 which is testimony to the fact that while reaching a great personal milestone, Gill kept the team's interest in mind. As soon as Gill reached the landmark, twitter started celebrating the knock by the opener, some calling him the future legend of Indian cricket.

Take a look at reactions on Shubman Gill's maiden Test 100:

Shubman Gill in last 6 months:-



_Maiden International Hundred.

_Maiden ODI Hundred.

_Maiden Test Hundred.

_Maiden MOM award in Int'l cricket.

_Maiden MOS award in Int'l cricket.

_Two consecutive MOS awards in Int'l cricket.



Shubman Gill - The Star. pic.twitter.com/OGCNsCBj1O — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 16, 2022

Shubman Gill is doing great in test cricket and I really want him to do wonders in times to come but somehow I do not feel convinced with his technique. Difficult to explain in words, seems weirdly stiff and vulnerable! #ShubhmanGill #Gill #BANvIND #indvsbang — Sahil Dhiman (@dh_sahil) December 16, 2022

Masterclass inning by Shubman Gill — SURYANSH (@sainathsuryansh) December 16, 2022

Shubman Gill scored his Maiden Test & ODI hundred this year the making of a future legend!___ https://t.co/gePDJtiDsf December 16, 2022

Earlier in the day, India had bowled out Bangladesh for just 150 in the first innings. It was all thanks to a superb five-wicket haul for Kuldeep Yadav. He did not let the Bangladeshi batters settle down with his guile and turn. He finished with figures of 5 for 40 from 16 overs. India captain KL Rahul did not ask Bangladesh to follow on. With a lead over 250 runs, Rahul and Shubman came out to bat in the 2nd innings. Rahul scored 23 off 62 balls before he got out in the deep square on the leg side as a pull shot was misfired.

From there, Gill and No 3 Cheteshwar Pujara took the baton on and built a strong partnership for the 2nd wicket. Pujara too reached fifty, at the time of writing of this article. Gill, after scoring the maiden Test ton vs Bangladesh, got out on 110 as he was looking to play the big shots. Gill's 100 in quick time has allowed India to declare the inings late on Day 3. It will be interesting to see when Rahul asks his players to come back as lead had already crossed 470 runs at the time of writing of this piece.