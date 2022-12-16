IND: 10-0 (3) | IND VS BAN Day 3, 1st Test LIVE Score and Updates: KL Rahul and Shubman Gill out to bat again
India Vs Bangladesh Day 3, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India are on top in the 1st Test after posting 404 in the first innings and have Bangladesh on the mat by end of second day.
Bangladesh are struggling to avoid the follow-on after ending second day’s play in the first Test against India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram at 133 for 8. KL Rahul-led India posted 404 in the first innings, thanks to half-centuries by Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer put on a record 149-run partnership on the opening day of the Test match on Wednesday (December 14). Both Pujara and Iyer though missed well-deserved centuries after scoring 90 and 86 runs respectively.
Once the specialist batters got out, it was left to all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav to carry India past 400-run mark. Ashwin scored a brilliant half-century, before getting dismissed for 58 and put on 92 runs for the eighth wicket. Kuldeep posted his career-best score of 40.
In the Bangladesh batting innings, Mohammed Siraj struck with the first ball of the innings, dismissing Najmul Hossain Shanto for a duck. Siraj went onto to claim 3 early wicket in the Bangladesh innings.
Kuldeep Yadav then joined the part and claimed four wickets on the second day to have Bangladesh on the mat at 133 for 8 after the second day. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the hero of the ODI series, is still in the middle and only hope for the home side to avoid the follow-on mark which is 204 runs.
IND vs BAN, Day 3: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill out in the middle
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are in the middle in the second innings as skipper Rahul decides not to enforce follow-on after taking 254-run lead. Rahul gets off the mark with a four off the final ball of the 1st over off Khaled Ahmed.
India 2nd inngs 4/0 vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN: Bangladesh all-out for 150
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is stumped for 25 off Axar Patel to bring an end to Bangladesh innings for 150. India will not enforce follow-on as they lead by 254 runs in the 1st innings.
Bangladesh 1st innings 150 all out vs India
Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the 1st Test between India vs Bangladesh HERE.
