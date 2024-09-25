IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Robust Security Arrangements For Kanpur Test

As the anticipation builds for the second Test match between India and Bangladesh, scheduled for September 27 at the International Green Park Stadium in Kanpur, the focus is not just on cricket but also on the significant security measures being implemented. This heightened security comes in the wake of recent tensions involving protests, ensuring that players and fans can enjoy the match in a safe environment.

Heightened Security Measures

Kanpur's Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Harish Chander, announced that a comprehensive security plan is in place. A "fool-proof" approach has been taken to ensure the safety of both teams, who arrived in Kanpur on Tuesday evening. The strategy involves a coordinated effort between local law enforcement and intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and state intelligence, to assess and address any potential threats.

Chander emphasized that the police force would be adequately reinforced for the match, stating, "We are reviewing the security arrangements to leave no stone unturned." With senior officials deployed across the venue, including at the stadium and nearby hotels, fans can expect a well-guarded environment.

Recent Protests Prompting Security Enhancement

The decision to ramp up security follows an incident where an FIR was filed against 20 members of the Akhilesh Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha for organizing a 'havan' protest, which obstructed roads leading to the stadium. This protest was aimed at highlighting alleged atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. Such events underscore the charged atmosphere surrounding the series, necessitating a meticulous security strategy to avoid disruptions during the highly anticipated match.

The police have divided the Green Park stadium and Hotel Landmark into various sectors and zones, assigning specific responsibilities to officers of different ranks. DCP Shrawan Kumar Singh has been appointed as the nodal officer, ensuring that all aspects of security are managed effectively.

Traffic Management and Crowd Control

In addition to the security protocols, traffic diversions have been implemented around the stadium to facilitate smooth entry for fans and players. With large crowds expected for the match, the authorities are taking every precaution to ensure that fans can arrive and depart without complications.

The Excitement of the Series

The match in Kanpur follows India's commanding victory in the first Test, where they defeated Bangladesh by an impressive 280 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Shubman Gill's standout performance in the first Test, scoring a brilliant century, was instrumental in setting up the victory and has drawn considerable attention ahead of the upcoming clash.

Gill's ability to anchor the innings and play aggressive shots has made him a player to watch as the series progresses. The batting prowess of stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, combined with a potent bowling attack, makes India the favorites going into the second Test. Fans are eagerly anticipating how the team will build on their momentum from the first match.