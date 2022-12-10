What is highest score by a batsman in history of ODIs? - Check Stats

As Indian opening batsman, Ishan Kishan completes his first-ever double century in ODI cricket in the 3rd game of the series against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Saturday, cricket fans from around the world started searching for the highest ODI score in the history of ODI cricket. India captain Rohit Sharma owns the record as he scored 264 runs against Sri Lanka way back in 2014.

On this day in 2014, Rohit Sharma smashed the highest score ever in the ODI history.



264 runs from 173 balls against Sri Lanka.pic.twitter.com/hgmuriDGK6 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 13, 2022

The opening batter smashed 264 runs in Kolkata that remains the highest score by any batter in the limited-overs format to date. Rohit, popularly known as 'Hitman', registered the highest individual score in ODIs as he surpassed compatriot Virender Sehwag's 219. The Mumbai Indians skipper took 173 balls to reach 264 runs, a knock studded with 33 fours and nine glorious sixes. Rohit is the only batter to score three double tons in ODI cricket.

India went on to score 404/5 in the 50 overs and later restricted Sri Lanka to 251 to clinch the fourth ODI. Sachin Tendulkar was the first batter to register a double century in the 50-over format as he achieved the feat against South Africa in 2010.

Highest ODI score by a batsman

Rohit Sharma - 264 - vs SL - 2014

Martin Guptill - 237 - vs WI - 2015

Virender Sehwag - 219 - vs WI - 2011

Chris Gayle - 215 - vs ZIM - 2015

Fakhar Zaman - 210 - vs ZIM - 2018