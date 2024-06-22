IND vs BAN 47th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India vs Bangladesh 47th T20 WC Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Rohit Sharma’s India will face Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh in match 47 of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on Saturday. India smoothly transitioned from the challenging conditions in the USA to the more familiar West Indies, securing a comfortable 47-run victory over Afghanistan in their first Super 8 stage game in Barbados. Now, they aim to excel in Antigua, where scores of 150 and above have been achieved four times.

India will likely retain the same playing eleven from their match against Afghanistan, with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav keeping his place after taking two wickets in his first T20 World Cup game. The bowlers continued their impressive form, with Jasprit Bumrah delivering a spell of 3-7, including 20 dot balls, the fewest runs ever conceded by an Indian bowler in a Men's T20 World Cup where all four overs were bowled. Arshdeep Singh and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with wickets, adding to another strong bowling performance by India in the tournament.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the 47th T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Bangladesh:



When is the India vs Bangladesh 47th T20 WC ?- Date

The India vs Bangladesh 47th T20I will be played on Saturday, June 22.

When will the India vs Bangladesh 47th T20 WC ?

The India vs Bangladesh 47th T20 WC match will begin at 8 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Bangladesh 47th T20 WC ?

The India vs Bangladesh 47th T20I will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the IND vs BAN T20 WC?

The India vs Bangladesh 47th T20I WC match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 47th T20 WC Match ?

The India vs Bangladesh WC T20 match can be live-streamed on Disney Hotstar app.

IND vs BAN Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (w), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.