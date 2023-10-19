IND Vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 17 in Pune, 2PM IST, October 19

Team India are facing off against Bangladesh in match no. 17 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune in Thursday. India will look to regain the top spot in the World Cup 2023 Points Table with a win over Bangladesh, which will be their fourth win on the trot in the tournament.

India are unlikely to make many changes in the playing 11 of the side which defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their last match in Ahmedabad on Saturday. It means Shardul Thakur will be picked ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin while Shubman Gill will be opening the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma. Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav will be missing out from the lineup once again.

“See, honestly, it is never an easy decision. But I think the conversations are around, we had a clear chat with him (Mohammed Shami). Whenever we select a squad, the messages from us is very clear. That we pick a squad we feel is the best for that wicket. And I think sometimes you will miss out. Someone like him is missing out, someone like Ash (R Ashwin) will miss out. And I think that's the communication that we have with him, we are very clear,” Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be hoping that their skipper and talismanic all-rounder Shakib al Hasan will be fit enough to play in the match. Shakib’s all-rounder performance had set up his side’s nine-run win over India in the Asia Cup 2023 match last month.

The visitors may replace out of form opener Tanzid Hasan with all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the top of the order to partner Litton Das.

India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 Details

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: October 19, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shakib al Hasan

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Jasprit Bumrah

India vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 17 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman