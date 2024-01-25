Joe Root Zooms Past Sachin Tendulkar To Become Highest Run Scorer In India vs England Tests

In the Hyderabad Test on Thursday, star batsman Joe Root surpassed the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches. The former England captain needed only 10 runs to break Tendulkar's record, and he achieved it with flair, hitting a boundary off Axar Patel in the 21st over of England's first innings.

Sachin Tendulkar, widely known as the Master Blaster, previously held the record with 2,535 runs in 32 matches against England, maintaining an impressive average of 51.73. Tendulkar's record included seven centuries and 13 half-centuries.

Root also made history in the World Test Championship (WTC) by becoming the first batter to exceed the 4000-run mark. The former English captain now boasts 4005 runs from 48 Tests. (WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Outsmarts England Captain Ben Stokes With A Magical Delivery)

Looking forward, Root has set his sights on surpassing Ricky Ponting's record of 2555 runs in 29 Tests against India, aiming to become the highest run-scorer in Tests against the Indian team. In the ongoing first Test against India, England was at 108 for 3 at lunch, with skipper Ben Stokes winning the toss and opting to bat.

Joe Root now holds the record for most test runs in India-England tests.



Previous - Sachin Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/BUdW7yjYEh Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) January 25, 2024

The English innings had a positive start, with Zak Crawley (20) and Ben Duckett (35) forming a 55-run partnership for the first wicket in 11.5 overs. However, India made a comeback after the introduction of spin in the ninth over, claiming three wickets in quick succession. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Crawley and Duckett, while Ravindra Jadeja accounted for Ollie Pope (1 run from 11 balls).