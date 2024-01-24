LIVE Updates | IND VS ENG Day 1, 1st Test Cricket Match Live Score: Weather Update

LIVE India vs England 1st Test: India's Test cricket dominance on home soil faces a unique challenge as they take on England in a highly anticipated five-Test series. Since their 2012 defeat to England, India has had an extraordinary home record, winning 16 consecutive series and only losing three out of 44 Tests. The spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, with 500 wickets since 2012, has been instrumental in India's success. The series opener in Hyderabad is set on a pitch expected to favor spin, posing a significant challenge for England. Virat Kohli's absence in the first two Tests provides a slight advantage to England, but India remains formidable with Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul leading the batting order. England, under Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, brings an aggressive 'Bazball' approach, facing uncertainty due to the delayed arrival of spinner Shoaib Bashir. The clash promises a captivating spectacle, testing India's home dominance against England's unconventional strategy on turning tracks. The match starts at 9:30 AM IST.

