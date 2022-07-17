IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: England's go-to man with the ball in hand in the ongoing ODI series vs India Reece Topley has been winning, off the cricket pitch as well. Topley once dated Tennis star from Ukraine Elina Svitolina. The relationship did not last long and Elina moved on to romance her tennis colleague Gael Monfills and eventually married him as well. But Topley and Elina were a hot pair once upona time. It was also a nice romance between tennis and cricket, although Elina dating a cricketer did not make much of a noise in her country where cricket isn't such a popular sport.

Reece Topley and Elina Svitolina has to be a strong contender for weirdest sporting couple of all time. pic.twitter.com/UjUtiN92ty March 9, 2017

How did Elina meet Topley?

As per Daily Star, Reece made Elina in a gym in London. From there began a relationship that went on for a number of years before the duo parted ways. Fun fact is that Elina, who is a cricket illiterate, used to think Reece played curling as she was not aware of cricket or its rules. "I spotted him straight away - it wasn’t difficult, he is two metres tall and very strong - when I was working out with my fitness coach. I was very focused on my training and then I saw him in the restaurant afterwards," said Elina on how she emt Reece. On being unware about cricket, she said, "I am trying to learn more because it is his sport and when he has bad days I need to be aware and not ask stupid questions. Before Reece I knew nothing about it."

Reece debut for England back in 2015 but has played only 18 ODI and 12 T20s in seven years as he was absent from the team for a long time in between. The 28-year-old is in great bowling form as he has wrecked havoc with the ball in the series, picking up 6 wickets in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series after giving away just 24 runs to help England level with the visitors. In the 3rd ODI, he had dismissed India's top 3 - Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli - at the time of writing of this article.