Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant scored his maiden ODI century on Sunday (July 17) to take his side to a 2-1 series win over World Champions England. Rohit Sharma’s side defeated hosts England by five wickets to clinch the ODI series thanks to Pant and Hardik Pandya’s brilliant show.

Pant’s unbeaten 125 off 113 deliveries and Hardik Pandya’s impressive all-round show (71 runs and 4 wickets) led India to a convincing five-wicket win over England in the third and final ODI and 2-1 win in the three-match series at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“Hopefully, I remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and you bat like that... something I aspire to do,” Pant said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

A fantastic chase to win the ODI series. The partnership between @RishabhPant17 & @HardikPandya7 was a phenomenal comeback. Very pleasing to see India dominate on English soil. Congratulations and take a bow #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/UVz2nMbuH1 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 18, 2022

Pant, who got the Player of the Match award for his batting heroics, said that he enjoys playing in England. “I always enjoy playing in England, and at the same time enjoy the atmosphere and the situation. The more you play the more experience you gain,” he said.

The 24-year-old also credited the Indian bowlers for doing a fantastic job as England were bundled out for 259 on a batting-friendly pitch in Manchester. “Nothing to take away from the bowlers, it was a good wicket to bat on and the bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them, they were brilliant not only today but in the entire series,” he said.

All-rounder and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was the Player of the Series for India. “White ball is something very close to me,” Pandya says. “I cherish my white-ball game. (England difficult in England) We all know England are such a good team. For us it was important to check ourselves out with our plans and the World Cup ahead. Was an ideal chance for us to step up and show what we have,” he said.

(with IANS inputs)