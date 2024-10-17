IND vs NZ 1st Test: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Duck In Return to No. 3 In Test After 8 Years

The cricketing world was left stunned as India's veteran batter, Virat Kohli, returned to the No. 3 spot in the first Test against New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, only to be dismissed for an eight-ball duck. It marked the end of an eight-year hiatus from this position in Test cricket, but it was not the return Kohli or his fans had hoped for.

The Surprise Move

India's decision to bat first after a rain-delayed start on Day 2 saw skipper Rohit Sharma fall early, bowled by New Zealand’s Tim Southee. With Shubman Gill ruled out due to neck stiffness, fans were left guessing who would step in at the pivotal No. 3 slot. The sight of Virat Kohli walking in at this position came as a surprise, as he had predominantly played at No. 4 in Tests over the last decade.

This decision was particularly striking because Kohli had not batted at No. 3 in Test matches since 2016. His last innings at this position came during India's tour of the West Indies, where his performances were far from remarkable, scoring only 97 runs across seven innings.

A Test of Patience

The crowd in Bengaluru, as well as millions watching worldwide, expected Kohli’s experience to stabilize the innings after Rohit's early dismissal. However, Kohli’s return to the No. 3 slot quickly turned into a nightmare. Facing New Zealand’s young pacer William O’Rourke, Kohli seemed uncomfortable from the start. The ball was swinging sharply under overcast conditions, and O'Rourke’s aggressive pace further unsettled the former Indian skipper.

Kohli’s brief stay at the crease came to an end when O'Rourke delivered a short ball that bumped off his glove and found the waiting hands of Glenn Phillips at leg gully. It was a well-placed trap by the Kiwis, and Kohli, uncharacteristically, fell for it. The stunned silence that followed Kohli’s dismissal was palpable, as fans processed the fact that their cricketing icon had fallen for a rare duck.

Kohli’s Record at No. 3: A Mixed Bag

Kohli’s relationship with the No. 3 position in Test cricket has always been a topic of debate. While his exploits at this position in One Day Internationals (ODIs) are legendary, his Test record at No. 3 has been underwhelming. Over the course of six matches in this role, Kohli has scored just 97 runs at an average of 16.16. His latest outing only further highlighted the struggle.

It’s worth noting that this was Kohli's first duck in Test cricket after 32 innings. Coincidentally, his last duck had also come against New Zealand during the 2021 Test series in Mumbai. For Kohli, who prides himself on consistency and mental toughness, this dismissal was a bitter pill to swallow, particularly in front of his home crowd.

The Importance of Kohli's Role

With Shubman Gill sidelined and Rohit Sharma back in the pavilion early, Kohli's wicket came at a crucial juncture for India. The team had counted on his experience to anchor the innings and set a solid foundation. Kohli’s ability to handle pressure has often made him the go-to man in tough situations, but this time, New Zealand's disciplined bowling left him and the Indian team in trouble.

The pressure now falls on India’s middle order, with Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant tasked with rebuilding the innings. Kohli’s early exit not only puts India in a difficult position but also raises questions about whether the decision to bump him up the order was the right call.

A Missed Opportunity



For Kohli, this was an opportunity to silence critics who have questioned his place in the Test team and his recent form. Despite his dominant performances in the white-ball format, Kohli has struggled to replicate the same level of consistency in red-ball cricket over the last couple of years. This return to No. 3 was seen as a chance for him to regain his rhythm, but the dismissal has only added more fuel to the fire.