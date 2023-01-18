topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND 2023

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ 1st ODI match in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 130PM IST, January 18

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand 1st ODI match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs NZ, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 08:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ 1st ODI match in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 130PM IST, January 18

Experienced pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult's absence leaves a ‘massive hole’ in the New Zealand squad but it also provides a chance to fringe players to step up during the India tour, stand-in-captain Tom Latham said on Tuesday (January 17). While Southee has gone back home after a successful tour of Pakistan, Boult is playing the ILT20 in the UAE, having opted out of a New Zealand central contract, ahead of Black Caps’ first ODI of three-match series against India in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18).

In the batting department, the Kiwis will miss the services of regular skipper Kane Williamson. “They (Boult, Southee, Williamson) are not in the side and that leaves a massive hole for us. On the other hand, it presents an opportunity for other guys who have been around the squad. Everyone has played international cricket in the squad which is a bonus,” Latham during the pre-match press conference.

“It is their turn to step up. Lucky we have Lockie Ferguson who has played a lot of cricket in India,” said Latham.

Ferguson will lead the pace attack in the company of Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell and Henry Shipley. The southpaw also informed that senior spinner Ish Sodhi has been ruled out of the first ODI due to a niggle.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Details

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: January 18, 130pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Devon Conway

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match Predicted 11

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tom Latham (C), Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry

Live Tv

India vs New Zealand 2023IND vs NZ 2023IND vs NZ 1st ODIIND vs NZ 1st ODI Dream11Dream11Rohit SharmaTom Latham

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?