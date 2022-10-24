The India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2022 will go down in the history books as one of the best T20I matches ever. The Men in Blue managed to overshadow arch-rivals Pakistan's hard work and fans on social media were left furious. It got right down to wire where Mohammad Nawaz was handed the duty to defend 16 runs with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the middle for India. The spinner failed to defend the 16 runs against India as his over included a no-ball which got whacked away for a six by Kohli and a couple of wides along with the 3 byes he gave away despite bowling out Kohli on the free-hit delivery.

After the loss, Pakistan coach Matthew Hayden along with skipper Babar Azam talked to the team giving them a sigh of relief to not take any pressure now. In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Babar was seen comforting his players who were shaken-up by the defeat against India, especially Mohammad Nawaz.

“We win as one and lose as one!”



"No one should point fingers on one person, this should not happen, not in this team. As a team we have lost, as a team we will win. We have to stick to together, remember that. We have had good performances too. Look at those too. There have been some really good performances, but the small mistakes that were committed, we need to work on them," said Babar.

"Khaas taur se, Nawaz. Ghabra mat. Koi masla nahi. Tu match-winner hai mera. (Especially, Nawaz, don’t worry. You are my match-winner) and I will always have belief in you. No matter what happens. You will win matches for me. The efforts were really good. It was a pressure game, but you took it close. Very well done," he added for Mohammad Nawaz.

Along with many India fans, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also celebrated India's win over Pakistan holding back no emotions as he seen enjoying the winning just like every other Men in Blue fan. As Ravichandran Ashwin knocked over the ball for a single to beat Pakistan in India's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Sunil Gavaskar, who is a part of the ICC commentary, jumped and clapped continuously after India's emphatic victory over the arch-rivals Pakistan.