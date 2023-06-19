After Ahmedabad, Pakistan Cricket Board Names Two More Indian Venues Where They Are 'Not Comfortable' To Play ODI World Cup Matches

The ODI World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place entirely in India for the first time, with the tentative schedule already in place. However, since the whole fiasco regarding the hosting of the Asia Cup, Pakistan has been a thorn in the side regarding the mega tournament. They initially refused to come to India after the Asia Cup was moved out of Pakistan. They also reportedly refused to play in Ahmedabad, where their scheduled blockbuster match against India is set to take place.

Now, it has been reported that they have concerns about playing in two other venues - Chennai and Bengaluru. Pakistan is set to play Australia in Bengaluru and Afghanistan in Chennai during the group stage of the World Cup 2023. However, according to a report by news agency PTI, the selectors and experts are not comfortable playing the games and have asked to reverse the venues. They want to play Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

"The PCB sent the tentative itinerary for the team to the selectors/experts who apparently are not comfortable with some of the Pakistan team's scheduled matches and venues like they have reservations on Pakistan playing Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia at Bengaluru," a source close to the proceedings said.

"The suggestion is to ask the ICC/BCCI to reschedule Pakistan's matches and play Afghanistan in Bengaluru and Australia in Chennai to the team's strength," the source claimed.

A source close to the BCCI told PTI, "The ICC asks members for their suggestions, and the venue can be changed, but the reason for the change should be strong enough."