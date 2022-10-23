IND vs PAK: Meet Shaheen Afridi's fiance Aqsa, daughter of Shahid Afridi

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi recenty opened up on his love life. The pace sensation of Pakistan is in love with legend Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha Afridi. In an interview with Pakistan's TV news channel, Shaheen revealed about Ansha and how happy he is that his wish of marrying her is being fullfilled by the grace of god. Currently, Shaheen is playing a cricket match after 3 months of injury against arch-rivals India in Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 opener.

"It was my wish and Alhumdulillah it is fulfilled now," he shared. "I met her and will meet her soon," a Shaheen said.

He also spoke of whether his to-be wife Ansha is jealous of the crazy female fan following he has. To which, Shaheen said, "I am not sure, maybe she feels something like that."

Shaheen evaded the question of him upsetting his female fans at a very young age by saying: "I found my heart and that's enough for me."

The 22-year-old cricketer, also one of the fastest rising talents in the country. Earlier this year, Shaheen received the Sir Garfield Sobers' Trophy winner as he was chosen as ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.

Shaheen missed out on the Asia Cup 2022 due to injury he suffered from during a Test match against Sri Lanka. The fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi thanked Premier League club Crystal Palace's medical center where he was undergoing his rehabilitation for the knee injury he endured during a Test against Sri Lanka in July this year. Pakistan's pace sensation who was in London for over a month posted a picture with the EPL club's physios who helped him recover from his injury to get back to full fitness for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 taking place in Australia.

The all-important India vs Pakistan contest at the T20 World Cup 2022 is taking place at the moment. Shaheen was expected to be leading the pace attack for Pakistan but it was Haris Rauf who clinched the 2 wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.