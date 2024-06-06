Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2024: Where And How To Book Tickets For India vs Pakistan Cricket Match In New York- Check Steps Here

The biggest and most exciting match of the T20 World Cup is just around the corner, and cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly anticipating the India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday, June 9, 2024. For the first time, New York will host this thrilling encounter between the two cricket giants, adding a new chapter to their storied rivalry. The match will be held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, which can accommodate around 33,000 to 34,000 fans, promising an electric atmosphere.

The demand for tickets is expected to be unprecedented, as is typical whenever India and Pakistan face off. Last year, nearly 100,000 fans packed Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium for their World Cup match. While the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium may not match the Narendra Modi Stadium's size, it can still accommodate around 33,000 to 34,000 spectators, ensuring a vibrant and passionate atmosphere. With just three days remaining until the mega match, cricket fans are eager to secure their seats, and the majority of tickets have already been sold out.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Steps To Book Match Tickets

- Visit the official ICC ticketing website at https://www.icc-cricket.com/tournaments/t20cricketworldcup/matches.

- Click on the "Buy Tickets" option under the ticketing tab and complete the captcha to be redirected to the events page.

- Select Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York from the venue dropdown box, then select your team.

- Choose the India vs Pakistan match and apply the filter.

- Select available seats and add the desired number of tickets to your basket.

- Proceed to the payment page, receive confirmation, and download your tickets.

IND vs PAK T20 WC 2024: Check Ticket Prices

Diamond Club

The top package at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, offering seats directly behind the wicket, high-quality food and drinks, air-conditioned comfort, opportunities to meet cricket legends, and field access before the match. Price: $10,000 (Rs 8,34,323)

Premium Club Lounges

Located behind the wicket in both the North and South Pavilions, offering great views and excellent food and drink options, including alcohol. Price: $2,500 (Rs 2,08,585.25)

Corner Club

Offers an exclusive atmosphere for up to 92 people per corner, with an outdoor buffet and bar. Price: $2,750 (Rs 2,29,413.94)

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024: Match Timings

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or 10:30 AM EDT (Eastern Daylight Time).