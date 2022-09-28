IND vs SA 1st T20: Dinesh Karthik better in FINISHER role compared to Rishabh Pant, says THIS former selector

Team India have trialled both Dinesh Karthik as well as Rishabh Pant in the role of a ‘finisher’ in T20I cricket over the last few matches at the Asia Cup 2022 as well as three-match series against Australia. While Pant played majority of matches in Asia Cup, Karthik was preferred during the Australia series.

Former India national selector Saba Karim believes that Karthik is much better suited to the No. 6 position and the finisher’s role in the side as compared to Pant. “Well, there is always a possibility, but I think the Indian team management have decided to go ahead with Dinesh Karthik which is not a bad move. They feel that they need more of his kind of a player at number six who can do the finisher’s role in a much better manner because Rishabh Pant in that kind of particular role has not been tried before and places above that have kind of been sorted,” Saba Karim said speaking exclusively on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘Sports over the top’.

Karthik was instrumental in India’s win in the second T20I against Australia, hitting a six and a four in the final over in a rain-hit game in Nagpur. “So, I do have my doubts that Rishabh Pant will get a look in because the Indian team has kind of found the right combination,” Karim felt.

The former India wicketkeeper felt that both Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will come good at the right time for India. “That is true, but at times we just tend to get carried away and want pacer bowlers to deliver in a very effective manner in all the T20 formats - it is not going to happen. The entire format is based so much on unpredictability. So, in one game you may have a very good outing, second game some of the batters may get after you. What is more important is that particular bowler is supposed to have faith in his skill and abilities.

“So, one can see that in Jasprit Bumrah. I can understand that he’s coming back after a long layoff and may take some time to settle down but let’s not get carried away, Jasprit Bumrah in all the games that he will play will be extremely effective – so that may not happen. Having said that, I do believe Jasprit Bumrah, the kind of bowling combination they have right now, and Harshal Patel also, both of them can come good at the right time for India,” he added.

Karim said that Arshdeep Singh should get a chance in the India-South Africa series before the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. “Yes, I think it’s very important for India to settle on their bowling unit. I am more keen to see Arshdeep Singh because now with Jasprit Bumrah back in the eleven and Axar Patel bowling quite well in the powerplay, there is an option of getting an Arshdeep and keeping him only either for the middle or for the end overs – that is a strong possibility. Going forward for the World Cup – you need a pace bowler whom one can rely on to deliver on all the games in the death overs,” Karim said.