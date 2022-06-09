IND vs SA, 1st T20I: THIS is how BCCI is planning to beat the heat in Delhi

Rishabh Pant's Team India will take on South Africa in the first of the five-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on June 9, Thursday. Both the teams had set up camps last week and are trying to adapt to the scorching heat in the capital. South Africa's spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took a dig at BCCI by pointing out the extreme heat at the venue on his Twitter handle. So, the country's apex cricket body has come up with a plan to beat the heat in India vs South Africa's 1st T20I.

According to TOI, the BCCI has decided to introduce a drink break after 10 overs to tackle the heat. This will help offer the cricketers some relief during the five-match T20I series. Delhi is experiencing heat waves for the last couple of months. Even though the matches are in the evening, extreme temperatures can be felt till late evening. Even the practice sessions were held in the evening ahead of the first T20I.

India captain Pant also expressed concern over the heat issue in the press conference ahead of the first T20I. "This is the first time we are playing with these kinds of conditions in India after a long time. We might get dehydrated, we might get tired early, but I think it's part and parcel of the game. We just have to keep improving and not think about the heat too much, focus on game tactics," Pant said.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was also in shock to experience extreme heat in Delhi. "We expected it to be hot, not this hot. Fortunately, the games are being played in the evening. At night, it is more bearable. The guys are trying to keep themselves hydrated. Keeping themselves as mentally fresh as they can," he said.