IND vs SA 1st T20I weather report: Rain likely to play spoilsport in Thiruvananthapuram today? Check update here

Rohit Sharma's Team India are set to complete their last T20I assignment ahead the T20 World Cup 2022 as they take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the 1st T20I of the 3-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday (September 28). After an intense 3-match series win against Australia, Rohit and co will look to continue their winning momentum heading into the World Cup later this year. (LIVE India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates)

"It is a special place. We have good memories playing for India here and when I played for Deccan Chargers as well. The biggest positive was different individuals stepping up and delivering. You feel good about it as a management. The margin of error in T20s is small. We took our chances, we were brave as well. Sometimes it doesn’t come off. There are areas to improve as well. Not easy coming back after a break against a tough team," said Rohit.

This is the second time in four months that South Africa have travelled to India for a T20I series, last time the Men in Blue hosted the Proteas it ended with a 2-2 draw in the 5-match series as the last match was washed out due to rain.

Weather report Nagpur IND vs SA 1st T20I

As per Accuweather app, Thiruvananthapuram may see rainfail during the evening time. Rain may play a spoilsport in the contest as the weather forecast is expected to be cloudy with intermittent showers. There is almost 50 per cent cloud cover expected as well.