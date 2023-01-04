IND vs SL 2nd T20I Tickets: Check how to buy tickets for India vs Sri Lanka online and offline with prices, all details here

The Men in Blue are set to lock horns with Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series taking place in India. The first match of the series went right down to the wire with Sri Lanka needing 4 runs off the last ball to win at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Hardik Pandya and co got the better off the Asia Cup champions and now all eyes are set on the second game, which will be played on Thursday (January 5) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA). Below we provide you all the details of how to buy the tickets for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I.

Where and how to buy tickets for IND vs SL 2nd T20I?

BCCI started the sales more than four weeks before the beginning of the series. That is the reason the prices are high for the matches. Ticket for the second T20I begins from Rs 800 and goes up to the maximum of the price tag of Rs 3500. Fans can buy the tickets online and below are the listed platforms to buy the tickets for India vs Sri Lanka T20I matches.

1) Open Paytm app and go to ticket booking section.

2) Click on 'Event Tickets' and search for India vs Sri Lanka/ IND vs SL 2nd T20 option.

3) Click on the option and select 'Buy now'.

4) Select the tickets as per your requirements and make the payment.

5) The tickets will be delivered to the mentioned address in 2 days time.

For offline tickets, fans have to visit the ticket booking counters with valid ID proofs. Currently, the timings to buy the tickets offline at the booking counters is not available.