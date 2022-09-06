NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 T20I match: Weather forecast and Pitch report for India vs Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash on Tuesday (September 6) at the Dubai International Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue would be looking to bounce back from the loss against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in their second fixture of the Super 4. It's a do or die clash for Team India as they need to win this fixture in order to qualify for the finals.

On the other hand, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will be aiming to carry forward the momentum gained after winning against Afghanistan in their first Super Four clash by four wickets. The Lankan Lions have produced some surprising results over the last few months and a win against a world-class Indian team will be on their bucket list as a team. (India’s Predicted 11 vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4)

IND vs SL Pitch report

Winning the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium always offers an advantage to the side bowling first and we have seen that in both clashes between India and Pakistan of the Asia Cup 2022. The teams batting first on this wicket have always had the advantage and we can expect some movement for the fast bowlers. However, it is not a batting wicket as well but the batters have found success somehow in the Asia Cup 2022. (IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints)

IND vs SL Weather report

With 47 percent humidity and expected temperature to be around 35°C, the conditions are not ideal for playing cricket. There are absolutely no chances of rain during the game and the wind is expected to be around 15km/h on Tuesday (September 6).

