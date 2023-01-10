IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs SL 1st ODI match in ACA Stadium, Guwahati, 130PM IST, January 10

India were left with mixed feelings on the eve of their ODI series against Sri Lanka as on one hand they will have stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the side while on the other, unfit pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will yet again miss the action. Bumrah was expected to bolster the bowling attack in the three-match series commencing here on Tuesday, but his return has been delayed further after he failed to recover completely from the stress fracture in the lower back, which has seen him miss several assignments including the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

There is now a question mark over whether the pace spearhead will be available for the white-ball home series against New Zealand beginning on January 18, and whether he will be in contention for the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series commencing on February 9. With India set to host the ODI World Cup in October-November this year, Bumrah’s last-minute exclusion is only adding to the mystery surrounding the pace bowler's recovery and rehabilitation process.

The return of old guards Rohit, Kohli and KL Rahul and also Shreyas Iyer, though, will give the hosts a huge boost as they eye the series after clinching the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Details

Venue: ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Date & Time: January 10, 130pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, KL Rahul

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Dasun Shanaka

All-rounder: Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Dilshan Madushanka

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Match Predicted 11

India: Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha