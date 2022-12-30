IND vs SL: 'Hamesha rab di...', Shikhar Dhawan's first reaction after getting DROPPED from India ODI Squad, Read Here

Star India batter Shikhar Dhawan faced snub from BCCI selectors after he was dropped from the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series. The Indian opener already does not feature in the Tests and T20I team for some time and now has lost his place in the fifty-over format. Not to forget, Dhawan recently led India in ODIs in New Zealand, where they lost the series and his batting performance was also not up to the mark. It was followed by a poor show in Bangladesh ODIs as well. Dhawan has been used as captain whenever the KL Rahuls and Rohiy Sharmas have been missing. But he has not had a major impact on the team in last couple of series.

The year 2023 is World Cup year. India are hosting theODI World Cup 2023 and it seems the selectors have moved Dhawan, who is struggling for runs and with so many options emerging out in form of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill to pair with captain Rohit at the top.

Dhawan, howeverm has not given up on all hopes yet. He posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen working hard in nets and working hard on his fitness as well. He wrote that he does not care about wins and losses but working hard."Gal jeet haar di nahi hundi, Jigrey di hundi hai. Kam kari chalo baaki hamesha Rabb di rza ch raho (It is not about wins and losses, it is about courage. Keep working hard and god will take decide your fate)," write Dhawan on his Instagram handle with a video he posted of his training.

Check out Dhawan's reaction after getting dropped from Indian ODI squad below:

India play the Sr Lanka in 3 T20Is and ODIs each. The tour starts with T20Is on January 3 at Wankhede stadium. The ODI series will start in Guwahati on Janaury 10.