Avesh Khan is set to make his ODI debut for India against West Indies in the second game of the 3-match series. BCCI have announced Avesh's One-Day international debut minutes before the toss at the Queen's Park Oval. Interestingly, the right-arm pacer's T20I debut was also against the West Indies only, back in Febraury 2022 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The Madhya Pradesh bowler has played 9 T20Is for India so far and has taken 8 wickets with an economy rate of 8.10. In T20 cricket, Avesh has played 72 games and has 93 wickets to his name. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer had an impressive IPL season in the 2022 edition after parting ways with the Delhi Capitals. He can be considered for the 2023 ODI World Cup for India if he continues to perform and stay fit for the upcoming tours of India as well.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Playing XI:

WI: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

IND: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

Nicholas Pooran won the toss for West Indies and elected to bat first against India. Shikhar Dhawan announced that Prasidh Krishna will make way for debutant Avesh Khan. (More to Follow)