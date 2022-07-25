IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer ‘finger on lips’ celebration goes viral, WATCH

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer came up with his second successive half-century to set up India’s ODI series win over hosts West Indies. Iyer scored 63 off 71 balls to set up India’s two-wicket win over WI in the second ODI and get an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

During the 47th over of the WI innings, Iyer pulled off a stunning catch to send Rovman Powel packing. Shardul Thakur bowled it full and Powell smashed the ball towards the boundary. It came off the middle of the bat and was traveling fast before it found Iyer on its way. Iyer took the catch and then put his ‘finger on his lips’ in a way to celebrate the wicket.

His new celebration is being talked about and is going viral. Here is the video of Shreyas Iyer’s catch…

Iyer came up with the goods with the bat as well. He hit a brilliant 63 off 71 balls and more important stitched a 99-run stand with Sanju Samson to get India’s chase back on track. Iyer’s innings featured four boundaries and a six.

After registering a thumping win over West Indies in the second ODI, India batter Shreyas Iyer said that he is hopeful of scoring a century in the next game. “I was really happy with the score which I got today but really unhappy with the way I was dismissed. I thought I could have taken the team through easily but very unfortunate with the wicket. Hopefully, I score a century in the next game,” said Shreyas in a post-match press conference.

India has now taken a winning 2-0 lead in the series. Struggling at 79/3, a 99-run stand between Iyer (63) and Samson (54) provided stability to their innings. “We lost two back-to-back wickets for 60 and from there we had to rebuild. Sanju came in and showed a lot of intent. I was already batting and had faced around 20 balls. So, me and Sanju knew what we had to do. Sanju faced a few balls and then he took on to the spinners,” said Iyer.

“He hit them for two sixes and suddenly the momentum shifted towards us and from there, we built on the partnership,” he added.

