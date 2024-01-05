IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Live Streaming: After suffering a humiliating 3-0 series defeat in the ODIs, the India women's cricket team is gearing up to face Australia in the opening T20I of their three-match series at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday. Despite the setback in the ODIs, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad gained confidence by winning the one-off Test against Australia in Mumbai, marking their first victory against the Aussies in that format. Eager to put the ODI series behind them, India is approaching the T20I series with a fresh mindset.

Australia, currently holding the top spot in the T20I rankings for women's cricket, comes into the contest with an impressive record of 23 wins in the 31 matches played against India. The two teams previously clashed in the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals, where Australia secured a narrow five-run victory on their way to clinching their sixth T20I championship title.

_ _ "Everyone is excited for the T20I series."#TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet talks about the mood in the camp ahead of the #INDvAUS T20I series opener. @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/zmuOjhH99W — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 4, 2024

When will India women vs Australia women 1st T20I match be played?

India women vs Australia women 1st T20I match will be played on January 5 (Friday) 2024.

Where will India women vs Australia women 1st T20I match be played?

India women vs Australia women 1st T20I match will take place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

At what time will India women vs Australia women 1st T20I match start?

India women vs Australia women 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

How to watch India women vs Australia women 1st T20I match live streaming in India?

India women vs Australia women 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Jiocinema.

How to watch India women vs Australia women 1st T20I match live telecast in India?

India women vs Australia women 1st T20I match live telecast in India will be available on Sports 18 in India.

India women vs Australia women 1st T20I squads

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Minnu Mani, Shreyanka Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma.

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy (C, WK), Tahlia McGrath (VC), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.