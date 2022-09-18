IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI match at the County Ground, 3:30 PM IST, September 18

After losing the T20I series, Harmapreet Kaur-led India would be aiming a good start in the ODIs vs England women. The first ODI starts in Hove and India would be looking for win in the 1st ODI. India will be happy to have veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami back with the team. Jhulan has retired from T20Is but continues to play in the fifty over format.

India got most things wrong in the T20 Internationals series which they lost 1-2, especially their batting and fielding. With England missing their three senior players, including injured skipper Heather Knight, it was a good chance for India to register a rare series win over England.

Their middle order issues have gone on for far too long and after three games in England, it remains far from being resolved. D Hemalatha was tried but she could not make much of an impact.

Though Jemimah Rodrigues has been named in the squad, questions remain over her fitness after she was ruled out of The Hundred due to injury.

My Dream11 team for ENG-W vs IND-W 1st ODI:

Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur, Alice Capsey, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sophie Ecclestone (VC), Sarah Glenn, Jhulan Goswami, Issy Wong.

England Women's likely playing XI

Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (C and wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Issy Wong, Freya Davies.

India Women's likely playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur.

Squads:

England: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Amy Jones(w/c), Tammy Beaumont, Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Issy Wong, Alice Davidson Richards, Freya Davies, Emma Lamb.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Meghna Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Harleen Deol.

