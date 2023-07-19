Watch: Harshit Rana Takes Superman Catch Vs Pakistan In Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral

In the thrilling encounter between India A and Pakistan A during the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Harshit Rana, the young Indian talent, stole the limelight with an extraordinary one-handed catch that left fans in awe. During the match, when Qasim Akram, the Pakistani batsman, was at the crease, the game hung in the balance. At 48 runs off 63 balls, Qasim seemed to be settling in, ready to lead Pakistan A to a formidable total. However, RS Hangargekar, the Indian bowler, had other plans. He delivered a deceptive delivery that tempted Qasim Akram into going for a big shot.

Harshit Rana was strategically positioned at short third man, well aware of the importance of the moment. As the ball flew off Qasim's bat, it seemed destined to cross the boundary. But Harshit had different ideas. With lightning reflexes and incredible anticipation, he soared through the air like Superman, stretching his right arm and plucking the ball out of thin air with one hand.

The entire stadium erupted with disbelief as Harshit Rana's athleticism was on full display. The crowd, which was earlier cheering for Qasim Akram, fell silent, unable to comprehend what they had just witnessed. Even the opposition players couldn't help but applaud the young fielder's remarkable effort.

Meanwhile, in the first innings, Pakistan A set a target of 206 runs. Pakistan A started off poorly, losing early wickets with Saim Ayub and Omair Yousuf falling cheaply. However, Sahibzada Farhan and Nitish Reddy steadied the innings with a solid partnership. Kamran Ghulam and Haseebullah Khan also contributed with valuable runs. Mohammad Haris led the team with a captain's knock, scoring 41 runs. Qasim Akram and Mehran Mumtaz provided some late fireworks to help Pakistan A reach a total of 205 runs. The Indian bowling attack, led by RS Hangargekar, performed well to restrict Pakistan A within a manageable target.