हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India A vs South Africa A

India A vs South Africa A: Rain plays spoilsport as first Test ends in a draw

On Day 4, the start of play was delayed due to rain, but the relentless rain meant that no play was possible on the final day, which forced the match to end in a draw.  

India A vs South Africa A: Rain plays spoilsport as first Test ends in a draw
File image (Source: Twitter)

The first four-day match between South Africa A and India A ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the fourth and final day, here on Friday.

South Africa A, who were put in to bat, posted 509/7 on the back of captain Pieter Mal'n's 163 and Tony de Zor'i's 117. For India A, speedsters Navdeep Saini and Arzan Nagwaswalla scalped two wickets each.

India A then responded solidly with the bat, with captain Priyank Panchal scoring a superb 96 and Abhimanyu Easwaran hitting a fantastic ton. Prithvi Shaw, meanwhile, hit a brisk 48 to set the tone for the side.

Easwaran's ton (103) and Panchal's 96 had taken India A to 308/4 at stumps on Day 3.

On Day 4, the start of play was delayed due to rain, but the relentless rain meant that no play was possible on the final day.

Brief scores: South Africa A 509/7 (Pieter Malan 163, Tony de Zorzi 117; Navdeep Saini 2-67, Arzan Nagwaswalla 2-75) drew India A 308/4 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 103, Priyank Panchal 96; Lutho Sipamla 2-73).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India A vs South Africa ABCCIPrithvi ShawAbhimanyu Easwaran
Next
Story

Chris Gayle slams current generation of T20 openers, says they are too slow and 'killing the entertainment'

Must Watch

PT26M26S

DNA: Complete story of India becoming a republic