India A vs South Africa A: Rain plays spoilsport as first Test ends in a draw

The first four-day match between South Africa A and India A ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the fourth and final day, here on Friday.

South Africa A, who were put in to bat, posted 509/7 on the back of captain Pieter Mal'n's 163 and Tony de Zor'i's 117. For India A, speedsters Navdeep Saini and Arzan Nagwaswalla scalped two wickets each.

India A then responded solidly with the bat, with captain Priyank Panchal scoring a superb 96 and Abhimanyu Easwaran hitting a fantastic ton. Prithvi Shaw, meanwhile, hit a brisk 48 to set the tone for the side.

Easwaran's ton (103) and Panchal's 96 had taken India A to 308/4 at stumps on Day 3.

On Day 4, the start of play was delayed due to rain, but the relentless rain meant that no play was possible on the final day.

Brief scores: South Africa A 509/7 (Pieter Malan 163, Tony de Zorzi 117; Navdeep Saini 2-67, Arzan Nagwaswalla 2-75) drew India A 308/4 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 103, Priyank Panchal 96; Lutho Sipamla 2-73).