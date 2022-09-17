India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Match 1 Legends League Cricket 2022 LIVE Stream details: When and where to watch IC vs GG online and on TV?

Legends League Cricket season 2 will begin today with Match No 1 taking place between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants. While India capitals will be led by Gautam Gambhir, Gujarat Giants will be captained by another former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. Not to forget, Sehwag and Gambhir have opened for India across formats for years. They have earlier played against each other in IPL. They started off together in IPL when they opened for Delhi Daredevils before Gautam parted was and joined the Kolkata Knight Riders camp and led them to 2 title wins.

Since then, Sehwag and Gambhir have fought against each other in stiff battles on the pitch. The LLC contest brings back the rivalry between the two Delhi-born players.

Expect some fireworks as Gambhir is someone who takes big pride in his game and would be looking to play with fire. Sehwag is a cool customer but he was known for his attacking game and would be matching fire with fire. Both teams possess some firepower, especially Sehwags's team where one can see the name of Chris Gayle. If he plays tonight expect a lot of fireworks at Eden Gardens.

Eyes will also be on South African great Jacques Kallis, who is taking the field after a long time. Gambhir and Kallis made a strong KKR back in the day and they would be aiming for a similar with the India Capitals team.

Here’s all you need to know about India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match Number 1:

When will India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match take place?

The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match will be played on Saturday, September 17.

Where will India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match take place?

The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match will be played at the Eden Garens in Kolkata.

What time will India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match begin?

The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST.

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match live on TV in India?

The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match live streaming in India?

The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket match live streaming will be available on Hotstar app for mobile users. You can also watch the match FanCode app.

Squads:

India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jacques Kallis, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Ravi Bopara, Asghar Afghan, Farveez Maharoof, Prosper Utseya, Mashrafe Mortaza, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe

Gujarat Giants Squad: Virender Sehwag(c), Parthiv Patel(w), Elton Chigumbura, Daniel Vettori, Chris Gayle, Joginder Sharma, Chris Tremlett, Lendl Simmons, Kevin O Brien, Graeme Swann, Ajantha Mendis, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan