India defeat England, Virender Sehwag uses PM Modi meme to tease naysayers

Trust Virender Sehwag for doing things differently!

The former cricketer used a Narendra Modi meme to tease those who thought India can win only on turning tracks in cricket. He wrote alongside the meme on Instagram, “Team India to all those who thought India is winning only on Turning tracks in India.”

Team India is currently in England for a five test match series. In the fourth Test, played at The Oval, the touring side set England a massive victory target of 368 and shot them out for 210 in the fourth test to put India 2-1 ahead in the five-match series.

They were particularly impressive in the second session when Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated his reverse swing skills and spinner Ravindra Jadeja kept bowling into the rough to trouble the batsmen.

"I think it’s definitely among the top three bowling performances that I’ve witnessed as Indian captain," Virat Kohli said after the victory.

"We knew we were in with an opportunity with Jadeja bowling from one end into the rough. The ball got scuffed up quite nicely. Our guys, when the ball is reversing enough, they become much more lethal and we exploited reverse swing perfectly today,” added Kohli.

The image of the team has changed under Kohli’s captaincy as the team has been winning matches on fast tracks, traditionally not an Indian stronghold.

Indian batsmen have conventionally shown better footwork than most of the teams on turning tracks, but since Kohli assumed charge, they have started showing skills and grit on bouncy wickets as well.

