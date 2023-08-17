India Pacer Ruled Out Of ODI World Cup 2023 Due To THIS Reason

In a huge development, one of India's World Cup hopefuls, Jaydev Unadkat, has decided to sign up for three games for County club Sussex. The three matches that Unadkat will be part of will be played in September. Unadkat's selection in India squad for ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 is almost over as selectors would not want any of the World Cup players to go for a red-ball stint in County cricket, just days before the ten-team mega event in India. Hence, Unadkat seems to be out of race as far as World Cup is concerned.

Sussex announced it on their wesbite about signing he Indian pacer, who recently was part of India's Test and ODI squads which took on West Indies. Unadkat comes with a wealth of red-ball experience. Unadkat has taken 383 first-class wickets in 103 matches at a brilliant average of 22.5 with best bowling figures of 8 for 39.



We are delighted to announce the signing of Indian international, Jaydev Unadkat for the first three County Championship matches in September. August 17, 2023

Jaydev will be available for selection for the games against Durham, Leicestershire and Derbyshire as Sussex look to secure promotion to the first division, said the Sussex press release. Unadkat has played 22 matches for India across the formats.

Speaking on signing for Sussex, Unadkat said: “I am excited to join Sussex for their Championship games in September.

“I have been following the team’s recent run of success and I had a nice conversation with Paul and it looks like I can definitely add value and contribute towards the team’s goals.

“The English County Championship has a wonderful legacy, and I was keen to grab the opportunity whenever I can and it seems to be the right time for me at this point in my career.

Before Unadkat, his Saurashtra teammate Cheteshwar Pujara has also played for a long time for Sussex with plenty of achievements to his credit. Unadkat says he wants to do the same playing for the Club.

Sussex head coach, Paul Farbrace added: “We are delighted that Jaydev will join us for the September championship period, he is a quality bowler and a great guy to have join our squad at an exciting time of the season.