indian cricket team

India set to tour England in 2021 for five-match Test series, Check full schedule

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their full calendar for the 2021 season. The Test series against India will be the final one of the English summer. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

The Indian cricket team will tour England in their summer period of August and September, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday (November 18). The first Test is slated to commence on August 4, 2021 at Trent Bridge.

In the summer of 2021,  England will be hosting Sri Lanka and Pakistan (limited overs series) before a full-fledged Test series against the touring Indians.

Here’s the schedule of India’s tour of England in 2021:

1st Test: August 4-8 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

2nd Test: August 12-16 at Lord’s, London

3rd Test: August 25-29 at Headingly, Leeds

4th Test: September 2-6 at Oval, London

5th Test: September 10-14 at Old Trafford, Manchester

During their last bilateral tour to England in 2018, India had played three T20I’s, three ODI’s and five Tests against the home side. While India won the T20I series 2-1, they had lost both the ODI and Test series against an in-form English team. India lost the ODI series with the same score-line but were completely overpowered in the Test series, losing 4-1.

Earlier, the ECB had also announced that they would be touring Pakistan in 2021, which would be the first time in 16 years.

After ECB's announcement, it's Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison remarked: “We had an amazing summer of international cricket this year with some memorable performances, and we know how much enjoyment it brought to people whilst staying at home.

“Next year we’ve got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-Test series against India as the centrepiece, compelling white ball series for our men and women, and an Ashes Series for our Visually Impaired team. It’s an exciting prospect for England fans, and while Covid means there’s still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country.”

