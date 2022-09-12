Dreams do come true: Dinesh Karthik reacts after being picked in Team India for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik, who was part of MS Dhoni's side that won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, has been picked for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Karthik made a brilliant comeback into international cricket with a superb season with his new IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. DK was given the task of finishing the game in RCB and he did it to perfection. He finished the game on many occasions for his side and was a vital reason behind RCB making it into the final four. After the international comeback, DK continued his form in the series against South Africa and England.

Here's how Karthik reacted to the selection -

Dreams do come true — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 12, 2022

After his selection, many cricket fans were upset as Sanju Samson was ignored for DK however few fans were in his support as well.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Dinesh Karthik's selection -

The redemption from RCB to Team India brought us Dinesh Kartik 'The Finisher' ___#Dineshkarthik | #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/pQXEVdspbj — Abhay Thakur ___ (@TrendViratFc) September 12, 2022

Congratulations Dinesh Karthik Best wishes For T20 World Cup 2022. pic.twitter.com/LPgScibth2 — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) September 12, 2022