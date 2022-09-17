India vs Australia T20I series: Dates, Time, Venues, Squads, livestream and broadcast details - all you need to know about upcoming series

Ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup 2022, India and Australia will aiming for a final practice when they take on each other in a T20I series that promises some close contest and more epic clashes. These are 2 world giants who aim for their 2nd T20 title. Australia are defending champions and would be leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the World Cup. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led India would want to zero in on the playing XI they wish to play at the big-ticket event in Australia in October and November. This series offers them good opportunity to make last-minute plannings.

When will the 3 T20I matches between India and Australia will be played?

The 3-match T20I series starts on September 20 (Tursday). The 2nd T20I will be played on September 23 (Friday). The Third T20I will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Which cricket stadiums will host IND vs AUS T20Is?

The 1st T20I will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

The 2nd T20I will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

The 3rd T20I will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What will be the timings of the IND vs AUS T20I Matches?

All 3 T20Is between India and Australia will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Which channels will broadcast IND vs AUS T20I series?

The IND vs AUS T20I series will broadcast on Star Sports network.

Where can we watch the livestream of IND vs AUS T20Is?

The IND vs AUS T20I series can be watched in Hotstar website and app.

India vs Australia T20I series Squads

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.