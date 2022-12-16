topStoriesenglish
It was long time coming...: Shubman Gill says THIS after scoring maiden Test ton three years after debut

Gill had a 70-run opening stand with K.L. Rahul, before stitching a 113-run partnership for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who also scored a Test century for the first time since January 2019.

Dec 16, 2022

Opener Shubman Gill on Friday reached his maiden Test hundred in style, dancing down the pitch to loft over mid-on for a one-bounce four off Mehidy Hasan Miraz on day three of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram. Though he would get out to the off-spinner for 110, Gill hit eight fours and two sixes on his way despite not being fluent at the start of the innings, with the shot to get the century being the pick of the lot.

"It was very instinctive (to hit a couple of boundaries and get to the milestone). When the bowler came round the wicket, there was a gap between third man and point. I hadn't played it the whole innings. And once the field came in, I went over the fielders," said Gill to broadcasters at the end of day three's play.

Gill's previous best was 91, scored against Australia in Brisbane in 2021. Asked if he had thought anything different to go from the 90s to the three-figure mark, he remarked, "There weren't any different thoughts (while batting in the 90s). For me, it was about how to play according to the field and then be able to score runs."

Gill had a 70-run opening stand with K.L. Rahul, before stitching a 113-run partnership for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who also scored a Test century for the first time since January 2019.

"I personally thought it (maiden Test century) was a long time coming for me. Today it was all about getting the difficult situation out of the way. I thought it's been a while since I got my first century."

"Means a lot to me, my family and my friends who have supported me. A special moment for any player -- getting the maiden century here means a lot to me."

"When lunch happened, I was batting around 13. When I'd faced 100 balls, I was 70-odd, it's about pacing the innings. You got to know when is the right time to attack as a batter," he concluded.

