Bangladesh Fan Harassed By Pune Crowd - Incident During IND vs BAN Cricket World Cup 2023 Game Caught On Camera - Watch

Cricket, often regarded as a gentleman's game, has once again witnessed an unfortunate incident of unruly crowd behaviour during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In a shocking turn of events, the clash between India and Bangladesh in Pune on October 19 took a dark turn as Indian fans were seen harassing a passionate Bangladesh supporter, Shoaib Ali Bukhari, popularly known as 'Tiger Shoaib.'

The Disturbing Incident

During the India vs. Bangladesh encounter at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, a disheartening incident unfolded as Indian fans targeted Tiger Shoaib, tearing his beloved tiger mascot apart. The disgraceful act was captured on video and widely shared on social media platforms, leaving cricket fans appalled at the lack of sportsmanship and decency.

Unfortunate Recurrence

This is not the first instance of poor crowd behaviour in the tournament. Previously, during the India vs. Pakistan game in Ahmedabad, the unruly conduct of some Indian fans drew criticism and led to the Pakistan Cricket Board launching an official complaint with the ICC. The continuous recurrence of such incidents puts a stain on the image of Indian cricket fans, particularly in a country that espouses the motto "Atithi Devo Bhava," which means 'The Guest is God.'

Who is Tiger Shoaib?

Shoaib Ali Bukhari, affectionately known as 'Tiger Shoaib,' is a dedicated fan of the Bangladesh cricket team. He has gained recognition for his unwavering support and distinctive attire, which includes painting his body in tiger colors and donning a toy tiger on his head as a mascot for the Bangladesh cricket team. Tiger Shoaib has been a consistent presence at cricket matches in India and around the world, ensuring he never misses an opportunity to cheer for his beloved team.

An Unexpected Encounter with Rohit Sharma

Before the game, Tiger Shoaib had a heartwarming encounter with Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. Shoaib was waiting outside the stadium along with other Bangladeshi fans when Rohit Sharma, driving a blue car, rolled down his window and exchanged words with Shoaib. This gesture of sportsmanship and camaraderie showcased Rohit's down-to-earth nature and garnered praise from Shoaib, who was quoted saying, "This is why he is a big player, he is a very down-to-earth person."

No Collective Action Against Indian Fans

Despite the unsettling incident, there won't be any collective action against Indian fans as the ICC's rule addresses individuals' behavior rather than the crowd as a whole. The Maharashtra Cricket Association may identify and take action against the specific individuals responsible for harassing Tiger Shoaib. However, given the logistical challenges in identifying a large group of fans involved, taking tangible action might prove difficult.