India Vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Almost Back To His Best, Says Bangladesh Coach Chandika Hathurusingha

Ahead of the match between India and Bangladesh in the 17th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Thursday, Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha said that India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has impressed him in the Men-in-Blue squad.

Hathurusingha also showered praise on the Indian batting lineup and said that they are playing without any fear. “I think every area they have covered. They got strike bowlers upfront. Bumrah has almost come to his best, as good as we have seen in the past. And they have good spinners, experienced spinners going in the middle overs. And their batting, especially the top order is firing and it's scary the way they are playing at this stage without much fear. It looks like they are enjoying their cricket at the moment and their home World Cup and there is a lot of support. So, I think overall it's a really good team,” Hathurusingha said at the pre-match press conference in Pune.

When asked about Shakib Al Hasan’s injury update, Hathurusingha said that it comes to the captain and the coach to assess the injury and the risk in terms of playing. “Any injury situation, first, it’s the medical staff. They give us their opinion. And either they’re green light or red light. They give us education on what the players are, where the players are at. And then if they think that there's no risk and that the player get the choice of playing the game or not, then it comes to captain and the coach to think that is that a risk in terms of playing, in terms of tactically, whether if it is not 100 per cent or you can do one discipline or both discipline. Yeah, that's how the process works.”

Asked what Bangladesh will opt for if they win the toss against India, he replied it all depends on the conditions. “I’m actually not playing, so my captain will decide that. Whether it’s bat first or bat second, it all depends on the conditions. If you win the toss, we will decide what’s best for us. We don’t go by what India is good at or they're not good at. We will look at our competence on that,” he said.

Hathurusingha was asked about Bangladesh beating India in the World Cup back in 2007. “I don’t think that has any relevance when we come tomorrow. It’s about tomorrow’s game. We are all motivated to win every game from now on. Because of what happened in this recent last two weeks, or last week or so, in this World Cup, it’s really open. So, we are all inspired by that. And then we have six games to go. And we still think that we can win those six games. That’s the motivation and then the inspiration for us to come tomorrow,” he said.

“Bangladesh’s fast bowling unit can be key tomorrow, given the conditions of this wicket. And they have done well in the past, so if you consider that and their performance in the last two or three games, probably they are the ones who will say that they haven’t done enough or they are not happy with it. And they have spoken about it. They can do better than that because they have done in the past.

“I can only ask my team to do 100 per cent and our best. And then after that, I have little control of what the outcome is. But if we do well to our potential, I think we can beat any team,” he added.

Bangladesh coach was also asked about the pitch in Pune. “I think it’s a very good wicket for any good batsman. Getting a start is a key,” he said.