India vs Eng 2021: English all-rounder Sam Curran signs up with Indian bat manufacturer SG

England and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran has signed up a new bat deal with Indian manufacturer SG – a global leader in cricket equipment. Sam Curran will be associated with SG for an initial period of three years.

Sam, who made his international debut back in 2018, has turned out in 24 Tests, 11 ODIs and 16 T20Is till date for England. SG prides itself with its rich history of 90 years in manufacturing and providing world class Cricket equipment to all the top cricketers all over the world.

Cricket runs in Sam Curran’s blood, whose grandfather was a first-class cricketer for Rhodesia and his father Kevin was a national Cricketer for Zimbabwe. Sam, a left-handed batsman and left-arm medium fast bowler has been named by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as one of the five breakout stars in men’s cricket in 2018.

“I’m delighted to partner with SG who hold a global leadership position in cricket and make some of the best bats and equipment in the world. Cricket in India is a religion, and it is a great to be associated with one of the best brands in the world”, said Sam Curran on his association with SG.

SG would soon be launching a marketing campaign involving Sam Curran, spanning print, digital, events and retail marketing.

Speaking on the appointment of Sam Curran as brand ambassador, Paras Anand, Director- Marketing, SG said, “SG has been in the forefront of Cricket in India in providing the best possible products from our English Willow bats to Club Test ball to our Soft Leather. We have some of the best players in the world from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant. Hardik Pandya to Cheteshwar Pujara, Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Holder using our products. It is a matter of great pride to welcome Sam Curran to the SG family as we are thrilled to have him on our side for SG promotions across the UK and Indian market.”