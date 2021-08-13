India vs Eng 2nd Test: KL Rahul emulates coach Ravi Shastri with THIS record, draws applause from social media

KL Rahul became just the second Indian opener after current head coach Ravi Shastri in 1990 to score a century at Lord’s. Rahul notched up his sixth Test ton in 37 Tests – an innings of immense patience, reaching his 50 off 137 balls and then powering on a century off 175 deliveries.

Even the ‘home of cricket’ Lord’s welcomed Rahul’s addition to the ‘honours board’ and tweeted a video of Indian team’s appreciation for the Karnataka opener’s knock on the opening day of second Test against England on Thursday (August 12).

Watch the video here…

A moment celebrated by his teammates and staff on the Lord's Away Dressing Room balcony #LoveLords | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/RlggKqaz38 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) August 12, 2021

Even the father of Rahul’s rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood Athiya Shetty – Suniel Shetty couldn’t stay calm and wrote this on Twitter, “100 at the Mecca of cricket! Well played baba @klrahul11”.

100 at the Mecca of cricket! Well played baba @klrahul11 pic.twitter.com/jID3GKTm7y — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 12, 2021

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wrote, “Missed out on a hundred in the first test , but this has been an innings of the highest class from #KLRahul. A magnificent century at #Lords , hoping he converts this into a really big one.”

A magnificent century at #Lords , hoping he converts this into a really big one. pic.twitter.com/ZFdW87vDhp — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 12, 2021

While Harsha Bhogle had this to say, “A century to be proud of for #KLRahul. Loved the innings progression graphic we had showing how patient he was. First 20 took 105 balls and thereafter, he owned the crease”.

Rahul in partnership with Rohit Sharma (83) became the first Indian opening pair after 1952 to post a century partnership at Lord’s. Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy were the last Indian opening pair to get a 100-run partnership in a Test match at the Home of Cricket. The duo had shared a 106-run opening stand against England in a Test match in 1952.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said this: “Perfect openers innings @klrahul11!! A joy to watch .. #ENGvsIND”.

Here are some other reactions on Twitter…

An excellent CENTURY from @klrahul11 at Lord's. Batted brilliantly throughout, survived a few nervous moments, and now has his century! Live - https://t.co/KGM2YEualG #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/mmG5VU227K — BCCI (@BCCI) August 12, 2021

#ENGvIND

Century for KL Rahul and engraved his name on the Lord's honours board pic.twitter.com/RIt8lKtKVP — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) August 12, 2021