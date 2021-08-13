हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs England 2021

India vs Eng 2nd Test: KL Rahul emulates coach Ravi Shastri with THIS record, draws applause from social media

KL Rahul in partnership with Rohit Sharma (83) became the first Indian opening pair after 1952 to post a century partnership at Lord’s.

India vs Eng 2nd Test: KL Rahul emulates coach Ravi Shastri with THIS record, draws applause from social media
Indian opener KL Rahul celebrates after scoring a hundred on Day One of the first Test against England at Lord's. (Source: Twitter)

KL Rahul became just the second Indian opener after current head coach Ravi Shastri in 1990 to score a century at Lord’s. Rahul notched up his sixth Test ton in 37 Tests – an innings of immense patience, reaching his 50 off 137 balls and then powering on a century off 175 deliveries.

Even the ‘home of cricket’ Lord’s welcomed Rahul’s addition to the ‘honours board’ and tweeted a video of Indian team’s appreciation for the Karnataka opener’s knock on the opening day of second Test against England on Thursday (August 12).

Watch the video here…

Even the father of Rahul’s rumoured girlfriend and Bollywood Athiya Shetty – Suniel Shetty couldn’t stay calm and wrote this on Twitter, “100 at the Mecca of cricket! Well played baba @klrahul11”.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman wrote, “Missed out on a hundred in the first test , but this has been an innings of the highest class from #KLRahul. A magnificent century at #Lords , hoping he converts this into a really big one.”

While Harsha Bhogle had this to say, “A century to be proud of for #KLRahul. Loved the innings progression graphic we had showing how patient he was. First 20 took 105 balls and thereafter, he owned the crease”.

Rahul in partnership with Rohit Sharma (83) became the first Indian opening pair after 1952 to post a century partnership at Lord’s. Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy were the last Indian opening pair to get a 100-run partnership in a Test match at the Home of Cricket. The duo had shared a 106-run opening stand against England in a Test match in 1952.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said this: “Perfect openers innings @klrahul11!! A joy to watch .. #ENGvsIND”.

Here are some other reactions on Twitter…

 

 

