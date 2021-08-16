हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs England

India vs England 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj shine as India thrash England by 151 runs at Lord’s

Having set England a challenging target of 272 after Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) added unbeaten 89 runs for the ninth wicket, India rode on Siraj's four-wicket haul to bowl out the hosts for 120 runs to seal a memorable victory.  

India vs England 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj shine as India thrash England by 151 runs at Lord’s
File image (Source: Twitter)

Team India registered an emphatic 151-run victory against England in the second Test at Lord’s on Monday (August 16). With the win, India take 1-0 lead in the five-match series as the opening Test ended in a draw.

It was Indian pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj who produced a terrific performance to help India outplay the hosts in a thrilling encounter at the Mecca of cricket.

If Bumrah stole the show with bat and ball (3/33 and 34*), Siraj (4/32) wasn't ready to miss the opportunity to shine at the Home of Cricket as Team India registered their third Test win at the Lord's. Their first two wins at the iconic venue came in 1986 and 2014.

It all started with the mind-blowing 89-run 9th wicket partnership between Mohammed Shami (56*) and Bumrah that set the game up and swung the momentum right in India's favour from a position wherein the hosts were looking favourites to take the game. Once the Indian team declared the innings, the morale of the team was sky-high and it was visible from the moment they stepped onto the field in the second session on Monday.

Bumrah struck in the very first over in England's second innings to send back Rory Burns and that was the beginning of what turned out to be one of the best shows of fast bowling from the Indian team in recent times. To pick 10 wickets with all of them going to pacers on a wicket that was taking turn showed the kind of dominance that the Indian fast bowlers displayed.

While Siraj and Bumrah were the leaders, Ishant Sharma (2/13) and Shami (1/13) cannot be ignored for putting in the right support. It would have been an icing on the cake if Siraj had managed to take a hat-trick at the Lord's, but he just missed out after picking two off two deliveries.

Having lost 4 wickets in the second session, England's score read 67/4 after 22 overs at the tea interval, still needing to bat 38 overs in the final session to save the match. Jos Buttler (25) did try to fight a battle after skipper Joe Root departed for 33, but it wasn't to be on Monday. Ollie Robinson (9* off 35 balls) did try to hang on with Buttler, but with Siraj sending back the dangerous English wicket-keeper batsman, it was all about keeping calm for the Indian bowlers and fielders.

Brief scores:

India 364 and 298/8 in 109.3 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mohammed Shami 56 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Jasprit Bumrah 34 not out, Mark Wood 3/51, Ollie Robinson 2/45, Moeen Ali 2/84) vs England 391 and 120 all out in 51.5 overs (Joe Root 33; Siraj 4/32 Bumrah 3/33).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandLord's TestBumrahShamiSiraj
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: Tournament schedule to be announced on August 17, confirms ICC

Must Watch

PT37M37S

Deshhit: This is the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan! - watch top news stories