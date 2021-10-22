India vs England cancelled fifth Test to be held at Edgbaston in July 2022

The fifth Test between England and India which got cancelled after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp will now be played in July 2022 at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In a statement issued by the ECB said, “The fifth match of the Test Series between England Men and India Men has been rescheduled and will now take place in July 2022.”

The match, which was due to take place last month at Old Trafford, was called off when India were unable to field a team due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID-19 cases inside the camp.

“With India leading the series 2-1, the concluding fifth match will now take place from July 1, 2022, at Edgbaston, following an agreement between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India,” it added.

In addition, the white-ball series between England and India will now start six days later than originally planned, with Edgbaston now due to host a T20I on July 9, instead of the ODI that had originally been planned for that date.

Tom Harrison, the ECB’s chief executive, said: “We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far.

“I’m very grateful to all the venues involved for the cooperation they've shown in allowing us to reschedule this match. I’d also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding to allow these changes to be possible,” Harrison added.